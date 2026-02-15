Centre nod for road projects in TG, Maha, Guj

New Delhi: The Union government has approved road projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved widening of National Highway-167 with a total capital cost of Rs 3,175.08 crore in Telangana, MoRTH said in a separate release.

The project from Gudebellur to Mahbubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor to 4-Lane Standard in Telangana with a total project length of 80.01 km and total capital cost of Rs 3175.08 crore will be executed in hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under NH (O) scheme (National Highways (Original). To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as a 4-lane standard. The project will provide significant benefit to Narayanpet & Mahbubnagar districts in the state of Telangana.

The CCEA has also approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the Ghoti-Trimbak (Mokhada)-Jawhar-Manor-Palghar section of NH-160A in Maharashtra at a total capital cost of Rs 3,320.38 crore.

The region west of Nashik, particularly around Ambad and Satpur, hosts a dense cluster of industrial units developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. This generates significant freight traffic, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement on Saturday.

The CCEA approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the 154.635 km section of NH-160A in Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, MoRTH said.

The project has been proposed in line with the PM GatiShakti principles and will connect 6 PM GatiShakti Economic Nodes, 01 Social Nodes and 8 Logistics Nodes in the State of Maharashtra. This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

MoRTH said the CCEA also approved construction of 4-lane sections of Dhamasiya-Bitada/ Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha in Gujarat at Rs 4,583.64 crore.

The 107.67-km long project is a part of NH-56 which starts at Nimbahera in Rajasthan and traverses through Dahod District in Gujarat, Alirajpur District in the State of Madhya Pradesh and then re-enters Gujarat near Chhota Udepur District, terminating at its junction with NH-48 near Vapi.

The project is designed for 100 km/h, enabling 70 km/h average speed which will cut travel time by 40 per cent - from 2.5 to 1.5 hours.