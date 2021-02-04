Chauri Chaura martyrs did not get their due: Modi

On the 1922 episode, Modi said, "Whatever happened in Chauri Chaura 100 years ago was seen as a simple incident of arson at a police station." "The fire was not only at the police station but in the hearts of Indians as well," he said.

The prime minister did not refer to Mahatma Gandhi's decision to call off the non-cooperation movement over the violence by his followers. "Chauri Chaura was a self-motivated struggle of the common people.

It is unfortunate that martyrs in this incident were not given a prominent place in the pages of history," he said.

Ninety-nine descendants of those involved in the incident are being honoured as part of the Chauri Chaura commemoration, which began Thursday with 'prabhat pheris', or morning processions, in all Uttar Pradesh districts.