Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
As the Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu has comfortable storage levels, it is likely to be opened on June 12, officials said.
Chennai : As the Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu has comfortable storage levels, it is likely to be opened on June 12, officials said.
However, sources in the Tamil Nadu Water Works Department told IANS that the opening of the dam may be advanced by a few days.
On May 16, the storage of the dam was around 70 thousan million cubic feet (tmc ft). This figure is short of 6 million cubic feet when compared to the same day of the previous year.
The total capacity of the dam is 93.47 tmc feet. With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a normal to above normal rainfall in several areas of the peninsular region, the opening of the Mettur dam may be advanced by a few days. Normally the southwest monsoon is active in June-September and this could lead to rains in some parts of the region. For the past three years the northeast monsoon has also been providing ample water to Tamil Nadu and the state Department of Groundwater is not worried in opening the Mettur dam a few days in advance also.