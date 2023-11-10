Chhattisgarh phase-2 polls: 253 out of 953 candidates are crorepatis, max from Cong, says report

New Delhi: In the second phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, out of the 953 candidates for 70 seats, 253 are crorepatis of which 60 are from the ruling Congress, a report said on Friday.

The Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 953 out of 958 candidates, who are contesting in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Phase II. In the phase II of the elections 70 out of 90 seats will go to polls. The first phase of voting for 20 Assembly seats took place on November 7.

The report said, "Out of the 953 candidates, 253 are crorepatis. Among the major parties, 60 (86 per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from Congress, 57 (81 per cent) out of 70 candidates analysed from BJP, 26 (42 per cent) out of 62 candidates analysed from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and 19 (43 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore."

The report stated that the role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates.

The report said that there are 74 candidates who have declared assets of more than Rs 5 crore, while 87 have declared assets worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, 212 candidates have declared assets from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, 211 have declared assets from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and 369 have declared assets less than Rs 10 lakh.

The report stated that the average assets per candidate contesting in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase II is Rs 2 crore.

It also said that among the major parties, the average assets per candidate for 70 Congress candidates analysed is Rs 13.42 crore, for 70 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 5.32 crore, 44 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.04 crore and 62 Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.53 crore.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader, who is recontesting from the Ambikapur Assembly has declared the highest asset of Rs 447 crore. He is followed by Congress leader Ramesh Singh Vakil, who is contesting from the Manendragarh Assembly seat has declared assets to the tune of Rs 73.39 crore.

Three candidates have declared zero assets in Chhattisgarh.

The report also said that 428 (45 per cent) candidates have declared liabilities in their affidavits.

Congress' Dr. Ajay Kumar Tirkey contesting from Ramanujganj (ST) Assembly seat has declared liability of Rs 8 crore, while independent candidate Shankarlal Agrawal contesting from the Raigarh Assembly seat has declared liability of Rs 7 crore.

The report also stated that 499 (52 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between fifth and 12th standard while 405 (42 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

The report said that 21 candidates are Diploma holders while 19 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and six candidates are Illiterates. The report said that three candidates have not given their educational qualification.

It also said that 355 (37 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 487 (51 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years.

There are 109 (11 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. One candidate has declared her age 24 years old and one candidate has declared his age 86 years old.

In Chhattisgarh's second phase, 130 (14 per cent) female candidates are contesting.

Polling for the 70 Assembly seats in second phase of Chhattisgarh will take place on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.