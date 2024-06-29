Class 9 student stabs mate

Berhampur : A Class IX student, Om Pradhan, studying in Raghunath High School at Sanakhemundi block in Ramachandrapur village, was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here after being stabbed by his classmate Krushna Chandra Pradhan on Friday.

According to sources, the incident took place at Raghunath High School after a heated argument between the two students over a particular seat in the tuition. Om Pradhan, who sustained injuries on his chest, was rushed to Community Health Centre at Sheragada by the teachers. He was later shifted to MKCG as his condition deteriorated. Police have detained the accused student for questioning.