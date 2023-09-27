  • Menu
Clean governance must for country's growth: PM Modi

Clean governance must for countrys growth: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said clean, clear and stable governance is necessary for the country's developmental journey to...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said clean, clear and stable governance is necessary for the country's developmental journey to continue as he credited positive developments taking place in India to political stability, policy clarity and democratic values. Addressing students, faculty members and heads of educational institutions at the finale of the G20 University Connect here, Prime Minister said India's diplomacy touched new heights in the last 30 days and some decisions taken during the G20 Summit have potential to change the direction the 21st century world takes.

