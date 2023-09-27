Live
- Devotees rush reduces in Tirumala today after completion of Brahmotsavams
- Gundlakamma reservoir gate to be installed soon
- AP implementing 50% quota for women: Women’s panel chief
- Ganesh idol immersion concludes peacefully in Kurnool
- 8 wheelchairs donated to Tirupati railway station
- BJP goes all out to retain power in Madhya Pradesh
- CM KCR suffers from viral fever
- Sri City gets ‘Iconic Brand of India - 2023’ Award
- Talasani inaugurates Lakefront park on Necklace Road
- CM KCR announces Dasara gift for State coal workers
Clean governance must for country's growth: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said clean, clear and stable governance is necessary for the country's developmental journey to continue as he credited positive developments taking place in India to political stability, policy clarity and democratic values. Addressing students, faculty members and heads of educational institutions at the finale of the G20 University Connect here, Prime Minister said India's diplomacy touched new heights in the last 30 days and some decisions taken during the G20 Summit have potential to change the direction the 21st century world takes.
