CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED For Questioning On November 2

According to ED sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2 in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, had his bail request in the excise policy scam case denied by the Supreme Court on Monday. The prosecution has promised to finish the trial in six to eight months, the court noted, and Sisodia may request bail if the proceedings drag out for the following three months. The supreme court declared that it did not go into the case's legal issues.

The agency claimed in its preliminary complaint, which acted as a chargesheet in court, that Kejriwal had asked Sameer Mahendru, one of the principal accused, to carry on working with co-accused Vijay Nair, the Aam Aadmi Party's communication coordinator, whom he had referred to as "his boy," during a video call.

In April of this year, Kejriwal was questioned for nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding its case regarding the excise policy. The majority of the questions, according to Kejriwal, had to do with the rationale behind the policy's introduction and its preparation.

Meanwhile, the day the ED summons was issued, Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's former deputy, was denied bail by the Supreme Court in the same matter, citing "material and evidence" that "tentatively" supports one charge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Furthermore, the ED informed the court that, in spite of ongoing accusations of cartelization against the company, Sisodia had utilised his connections to secure Indospirits a wholesale licence.

The Aam Aadmi Party declared that the BJP was determined to destroy the AAP, confirming that Kejriwal had received the summons.