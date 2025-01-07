CM launches scheme to check dropout among tribal students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday inaugurated the annual ‘Adivasi Mela’ here and launched ‘Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana’ with an aim to address dropout among tribal students. Under the scheme, the government would provide fi-nancial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each tribal student, studying in classes 9 and 11 in govern-ment and aided schools across the State.

To begin with, the Chief Minister on Sunday transferred the financial assistance of Rs 80 crore to 1.6 lakh tribal students. “It was noticed that many tribal students drop out mid-way in their studies to earn a livelihood for their families and help their parents. So, to address the dropout of tribal students, the government is launching the new scheme,” Majhi said.

The government would provide the financial incentive to about 2 lakh tribal students every year, he said. As one-fourth of the population of Odisha are tribals, the State cannot develop without the development of the indigenous people, the Chief Minister said.

Even though 75 years passed since independence, the tribals have remained the most back-wards in health, education, earning and livelihood indices during every socio-economic survey, he pointed out. The new government is committed to bringing the tribals to the mainstream of society, he said.

To remove regional imbalance, particularly in the northern and the southern parts of Odisha where a sizeable number of tribals are living, the government has decided to form development councils for the two regions, he added. Majhi alleged that the BJD dispensation had decided to hand over tribal land to non-tribals, which was opposed by indigenous people and then Opposi-tion parties in the State Assembly. Later, the previous government had put the decision on hold, he said. “Now, after a new government was formed in the State, the decision was rolled back by convening a meeting of Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) within just six months. Now, no one can grab land parcels of tribals,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister alleged, “Maybe the previous chief minister (Naveen Patnaik) did not want development for the tribals. He had not held TAC meetings regularly.” The annual tribal fair, ‘Adivasi Mela-2025’, organised by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department, will continue till January 15.

This year, a total of 20 tribal huts, 147 stalls, 15 places for live demonstrations, a food court, art & handicraft stalls and Bhagwan Birsa Munda Pavilion have been set up at the fair. The bi-ography of Birsa Munda, the contribution of freedom fighters of the State and the country, a drawing exhibition, a mini theatre and a photography exhibition will be organised in five galleries of Birsa Munda Pavilion.

Besides, a laser show on the biography of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and a drone show on the trib-al communities of Odisha will be organised, an official said. A light and sound show on tribal freedom fighters of Odisha, and fashion and fireworks shows are also being organised at the fair.