CM Mohan Majhi reviews preparedness at BJP state office ahead of PM Modi's visit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements and preparations at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state office here ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime minister is scheduled to visit the BJP state office after his arrival on November 29.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, are scheduled to participate in a three-day conference of the Directors General of Police (DGPs) from different states, which is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar starting from November 29.

PM Modi will arrive in Odisha on November 29 and is scheduled to stay till December 1.

The chiefs of police departments of various states, Union Territories and security agencies will participate in the three-day long conference.

Manmohan Samal, the BJP state unit president, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, Police DGP YB Khurania and senior officials were also present during the review by CM Majhi.

"The DGP conference is going to be held in Odisha for the first time since Independence which is a matter of happiness for Odisha. Most importantly, PM Modi is coming to the BJP state office for the second time. He will interact with MPs and MLAs here and return after having his dinner," said Samal.

Samal further added that PM Modi will be accorded a grand welcome after his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on November 29. He is scheduled to attend a public meeting at the Airport campus before leaving for Raj Bhavan.

PM Modi will visit the BJP state office in the evening on the same day for discussions with MPs, MLAs, ministers and other party functionaries. He is scheduled to attend the DGP conference on November 30.

Law Minister Harichandan, on the other hand, said that the state government has made all the arrangements for the successful hosting of the conference.



