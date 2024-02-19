CM opens 73 Ama Hospitals

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 73 ‘Ama Hospitals’ in 15 districts. Under the ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme, launched last year, existing hospitals are refurbished and sufficient manpower is ensured.

Inaugurating the facilities, Naveen said the hospitals have been transformed keeping the convenience of the patients in mind. He also inaugurated five dialysis centres in sub-divisional hospitals.

Naveen said his government plans to cover 1,858 hospitals under the transformation drive in next five years, for which Rs 3,300 crore has been earmarked.

The transformed Ama Hospitals that were dedicated to people by the Chief Minister included 5 in Bargarh, 7 in Sundargarh, 4 in Sambalpur, 4 in Dhenkanal, 6 in Keonjhar, 2 in Jharsuguda, 4 in Jagatsinghpur, 5 in Kendrapara, 9 in Mayurbhanj, 13 in Ganjam, 4 in Kalahandi, 4 in Rayagada, 2 in Nuapada, 2 in Malkangiri and 3 in Kandhamal districts.

The dialysis centres were opened in sub-divisional hospitals at Karanjia in Mayurbhanj, Kuchinda in Sambalpur, Hinjilikatu in Ganjam, Khariar in Nuapada and Padampur in Bargarh district.