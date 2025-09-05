Live
- Ganesh laddus across Hyderabad set to go under the hammer
- TGSRTC to ply 230 buses for Ganesh immersion across city
- SHE Teams nab 900 men for harassing women
- Ramchander Rao terms GST Council’s decision as festive gift
- Khairtabad Bada Ganesh turns cynosure of all eyes
- CM opens Omfed cafe in Delhi
- Odisha to issue work orders for 50K Antyodaya houses
- JNTUH secures 94th rank in NIRF 2025 Engg category
- PJTAU climbs to 24th rank in NIRF 2025, V-C credits govt support, staff’s efforts
- BJD failed to play role of main Oppn: Bhupinder
CM opens Omfed cafe in Delhi
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated Omfed and Koraput Coffee cafes in Delhi. Majhi, who is on a five-day visit to the...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated Omfed and Koraput Coffee cafes in Delhi. Majhi, who is on a five-day visit to the national capital, inaugurated the cafes at Odisha Niwas on Wednesday.
“The Odia community in Delhi will now enjoy Omfed (Odisha State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited) products in Delhi. The taste of its products will keep them connected to Odisha,” Majhi said.
Omfed products such as paneer, butter, ghee, rabri, lassi, flavoured milk and curd will be available at the cafe, he said.
Majhi said Omfed ghee is being used at Jagannath temple, and is known for its quality, purity and taste. He said Omfed has been working for the development of dairy farmers of Odisha for the last 45 years, and lakhs of milk producers have become financially self-reliant and empowered by being associated with it. Omfed plays a prominent role in the economic development of the State, he said.
While inaugurating the Koraput Coffee cafe, Majhi said the homegrown brand has earned global recognition for offering products with rich aroma and unique flavour. “Koraput Coffee is not just a beverage but a story of Odisha’s tribal farmers, their hard work and bond with nature,” he said.