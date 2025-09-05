CM opens Omfed cafe in Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated Omfed and Koraput Coffee cafes in Delhi. Majhi, who is on a five-day visit to the national capital, inaugurated the cafes at Odisha Niwas on Wednesday.

“The Odia community in Delhi will now enjoy Omfed (Odisha State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited) products in Delhi. The taste of its products will keep them connected to Odisha,” Majhi said.

Omfed products such as paneer, butter, ghee, rabri, lassi, flavoured milk and curd will be available at the cafe, he said.

Majhi said Omfed ghee is being used at Jagannath temple, and is known for its quality, purity and taste. He said Omfed has been working for the development of dairy farmers of Odisha for the last 45 years, and lakhs of milk producers have become financially self-reliant and empowered by being associated with it. Omfed plays a prominent role in the economic development of the State, he said.

While inaugurating the Koraput Coffee cafe, Majhi said the homegrown brand has earned global recognition for offering products with rich aroma and unique flavour. “Koraput Coffee is not just a beverage but a story of Odisha’s tribal farmers, their hard work and bond with nature,” he said.