CM remembers Swaraj, plants sapling in tribute

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday planted a sapling in memory of Former External Affairs Minister, late Sushma Swaraj, at Silver Oak Park in Jangpura.

Swaraj was the first woman chief minister of Delhi.

Her daughter and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj was also present on the occasion. Gupta said Swaraj was filled with motherly love and guided her when she became a councillor of MCD for the first time.

She said in a post on X, “As the Chief Minister of Delhi, she (Swaraj) focused on public issues and made untiring efforts to solve them. Guided by her dedicated work style in public service, the BJP government in Delhi is also working with commitment towards public welfare.”

“Sushma Didi’s contribution to Indian politics and society will always remain unforgettable,” she added.

As a foreign minister, Swaraj accomplished the unprecedented feat of connecting the foreign minis-try with citizens, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar shared a picture alongside with the late Sushma Swaraj, writing: “Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji on her Punya Tithi. Her warm and inspiring pres-ence is missed deeply.”

Leaders across party lines paid tributes to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on her sixth death anniversary today. Remembered for her oratory, compassion, and dedication to public service, Swa-raj’s legacy was hailed by Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, and others.

Swaraj passed away at the age of 67, following a cardiac arrest.