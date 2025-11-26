CM says half of city still lacks basic infra

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday criticised previous governments for failing to provide essential civic infrastructure, saying that large parts of the national capital still lack proper water and sewer lines even after decades of governance.

Speaking at a ceremony for the inauguration of 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, Gupta said she has personally seen "no improvement" in several areas over the last 15 years. "When I cross these areas, I have not seen anything change. After 15 years of Congress and 11 years of the AAP government, the situation remains the same. In half of Delhi, there is still no water line, no sewer line.

Water tankers are still supplying water. It is surprising that this is the condition of the national capital," she said.

Gupta said that after 27 years, desilting and repair work have finally begun on key pipelines and sites to address chronic water shortages. "The system is still based on the 1973 master plan. In the last 50 years, no new system has been created. Nobody seemed worried," she said.

Targeting legislators, she said MLAs often cite funds on paper but fail to prioritise basic civic issues. "Earlier, MLAs would show funds of Rs 5 crore in documents. But have we ever asked them to make a list of the issues in their constituencies and then use the funds to solve them? If there is proper planning, money will never be an issue," she said.

The chief minister also announced that the government will soon take up beautification of key stretches, including Ghanta Ghar-Azadpur corridor, which, she said, needs redesigned roofing, improved carpeting, footpaths and an overall facelift. She added that colonies such as the historical area also required large-scale beautification.

Referring to the previous government's Mohalla Clinic model, she said it lacked adequate facilities and functioned mainly as an "advertisement tool." In contrast, she said, the newly inaugurated Ayushman Mandirs provide diagnostic services, medicines and essential healthcare under one roof. "Anyone can visit our facilities and see how they function. We have established 1,200 such centres for Delhi residents," she said.