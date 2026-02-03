CM unveils Rs 600 cr growth package for Rayagada

Rayagada: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stones for several key development projects in Rayagada, marking a significant push to the district’s growth and infrastructure. Upon arrival at Yesco Ground, Majhi participated in the 108-kundiya Vedic Vishwashanti Mahayajna, where he offered the ‘Purnahuti.’ He later inaugurated the Subhadra Shakti Mela, a powerful showcase of women’s empowerment in the district, and extended various forms of assistance to women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Majhi launched development projects worth Rs 600 crore in Rayagada and announced that 80 per cent of jobs in industries being set up in the district would be reserved for local youth. The Chief Minister inaugurated 22 projects worth Rs 238 crore and laid the foundation stones for 87 others valued at over Rs 366 crore. The projects include infrastructure development works such as roads, bridges, healthcare, schools and women empowerment initiatives. Majhi also laid the foundation stone for beautification of Maa Majighariani temple with an investment of Rs 37 crore.

Among major infrastructure announcements, Majhi said a six-lane road connecting Berhampur with Jeypore would be constructed to improve regional connectivity. He also promised that a medical college would be established in Rayagada in the near future, addressing a long-standing demand of the district.During the programme, women from Self-Help Groups were felicitated for their contributions and achievements.

While addressing the media, Majhi highlighted the objectives of the Subhadra Yojana, claiming that the scheme is intended to create livelihood opportunities for women through cottage industries, self-employment and small businesses, with the Subhadra Shakti Mela envisioned as a platform to connect women entrepreneurs to national and even international markets.

Referring to the Union Budget, the Chief Minister stated that Odisha has received due importance from the Centre. He highlighted that thousands of women in Rayagada district have become Lakhpati Didis, reflecting the success of women-centric livelihood programmes.