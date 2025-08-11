CM Yogi attends all-party meet chaired by Speaker

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended an all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday.

Besides Adityanath, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey (Samajwadi Party), Minister Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and independent MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiya’ were present in the meeting.

Several issues, including running the House smoothly and agenda to be taken up, were discussed during the meeting, a senior official said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan and the Assembly hall.

He also inaugurated the renovated Assembly hall number 15 and a VVIP canteen.

Adityanath on Sunday assured that the state government would provide full financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses.

According to an official statement, the chief minister made the remarks while interacting with people seeking aid for critical medical treatment during the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple.

He urged them to get treated at the best hospitals without worry, stating that the government would bear the entire cost of treatment.