Concerns Rise As Dead Fish Found In Coimbatore's Valankulam Water Body Amid Beautification Project

Environmentalists raised concerns after discovering a substantial number of deceased fish floating near the shores of the Ukkadam Valankulam water body in Coimbatore

The Ukkadam Valankulam water body is one of the eight bodies of water in the city undergoing enhancement efforts by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). With an investment of Rs 65.93 crore, the CCMC, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), initiated boating services in the area as part of its beautification project.

Local fishermen have opposed these boat rides in both Valankulam and Periyakulam water bodies, citing concerns about the loss of aquatic life. However, the civic body proceeded with its plans. Manoj Krishna Kumar, an environmental activist, expressed his observations, stating, "During my routine morning walk, I often noticed deceased fish on the rejuvenated Valankulam lake bund. However, on Saturday, I witnessed over 200 deceased fish floating on the lake, with some washed up on the banks. The civic body must promptly investigate the situation and determine the cause of these fish deaths. Measures should be taken to prevent such losses of aquatic life in the future."

Many activists have called upon the CCMC to collect water samples from the lake and subject them to laboratory testing to assess pollution levels and chemical content in the water. This is the second instance of such incidents in recent months.

A CCMC official, responding to the concerns, mentioned that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 1 million liters of sewage water is already operational at Valankulam Lake. They emphasized that the STP is functioning without issues, and there is no possibility of chemical or toxic substances contaminating the water body.

The official also pointed out another potential reason for the dead fish, suggesting that some fishermen, when using fishing nets and coracles, may discard small fish onto the shores or into the lakes, as they do not fetch a good market price. The CCMC has warned these fishermen twice and informed them that they will be prohibited from fishing in the lake if caught doing so again. The authorities are planning to install CCTV cameras along the shores to deter and apprehend such actions, ensuring appropriate actions are taken against violators.