Congress has appointed Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition and Gaurav Gogoi as the deputy leader

New Delhi: The Congress party, by taking a significant step on Sunday, appointed MP Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition and Gaurav Gogoi as the deputy leader. The party has also appointed K Suresh, a Kerala-born candidate put forward by the party for the Protem Speaker to Speaker election, as the Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha.

In fact, All India Congress Committee Organization General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal stated in a social media post that Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informing him about the appointment of Congress Party Lok Sabha leaders.

According to MP KC Venugopal, Congress Parliamentary Party Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has accepted Gaurav Gogoi as the Congress' Deputy Leader.Apart from MP K Suresh, the party has appointed Manikam Tagore and Mohammad Javed as the other two whips.

Further, MP Gaurav Gogoi has thanked the party high command through a social media post regarding this appointment. He said that I am grateful to the Honorable Congress Parliamentary Committee Chairman Sonia Gandhi, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal for expressing confidence in me. He said that I congratulated my colleagues. Our aim is to raise the voice of the people of India inside the Parliament and strengthen our democracy.

It is worth mentioning that Gaurav Gogoi is the son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and is regarded as an important member of the Lok Sabha's young team led by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi.He was elected to parliament in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Assam's Kaliabor seat. Following Rahul Gandhi's election as Leader of the Opposition, his close associates have been promoted to key positions inside the party.