Live
- Mcap rises by Rs 57,408 cr at top-6 scrips
- Health workers, patients forced to leave Gaza's Al Aqsa Hospital: UN
- Stick to stock-specific trading
- Users complain as social media, internet down in parts of Pakistan
- Investors look to positive Q3 cues
- Israel to present harrowing video accounts of Oct 7 Hamas attack before ICJ
- Options OI bases point to wider range trading
- 500 pre-fabricated toilets to be installed in Ayodhya
- ‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister
- Global smartwatch sales likely to see 17% growth in 2024
Just In
Congress holds seat-sharing talks with Odisha JMM
Bhubaneswar: Congress leaders held a meeting with functionaries of the JMM’s Odisha unit on Sunday and discussed the sharing of seats for Lok Sabha...
Bhubaneswar: Congress leaders held a meeting with functionaries of the JMM’s Odisha unit on Sunday and discussed the sharing of seats for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, which are held simultaneously in the State.
The closed-door meeting was attended by JMM’s State president Anjani Soren, its Odisha unit in charge Shivaji Moulik, Congress general secretary in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar and State Congress president Sarat Pattanayak, among others.
The leaders of the two parties held initial discussions on seat sharing for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. At that meeting, Soren told Congress leaders that she would speak to her brother and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, besides the central committee of JMM, about the seat-sharing talks in Odisha. Another round of discussion will be held on January 10, where it is likely to be finalised which party will fight on how many seats in the State, sources said.
Discussions were also held about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Odisha as a part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The JMM’s best performance so far in the State has been in the 2004 Assembly elections, in which it won four seats. The party drew a blank in the 2019 Assembly elections, but it has a significant presence in Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and parts of Keonjhar district, since the years of the Jharkhand movement. These districts were part of its ‘’greater Jharkhand’’ demand.
The Congress is part of the Hemant Soren government in neighbouring Jharkhand.