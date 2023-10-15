Congress launched 'Jawab Do-Hisab Do' campaign

New Delhi: Amidst the preparations for the assembly elections to be held in five states, the Congress Party has now started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the country next year. The Congress Party is attempting to capture seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The Delhi Congress launched the first part of its 'Jawab Do-Hisab Do' campaign on Sunday. During this campaign, Congress also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party in addition to the BJP.' Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely, who is leading the rally organized under this campaign, said, 'The purpose of this rally is to defeat the sitting BJP MPs in all seven seats of Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Under this campaign, Congress workers had gathered near Jhanda Chowk of Bawana in southwest Delhi. Party workers were waving Congress flags here and raising slogans against the BJP government at the center. Before reaching the rally venue, Arvinder Singh Lovely met Congress workers near Britannia Chowk on the Ring Road. He accompanied them to Madhuban Chowk, where local supporters and workers welcomed him.Lovely held a small public meeting near Rithala Metro station and then left for Bawana. The routes of this rally were covered with Congress flags and posters of Rahul Gandhi. The Delhi Congress President also met many students at Madhuban Chowk.Apart from Lovely, former MP Krishna Tirath, former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf, former MPs Ramesh Kumar and Udit Raj, Rajkumar Chauhan, Narendra Nath, Devendra Yadav, Rajesh Lilothiya were also present during the campaign.

While addressing the party workers rally, Lovely alleged that the BJP government at the Center and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi have made the people of 365 villages here refugees on their own land.Imposing house tax on people living in rural areas of Delhi was not only a crime but also a violation of the rules. He alleged that old-age pensions have been stopped and facilities provided to people in rural areas have been stopped.Lovely alleged that the Congress government built 45,857 flats under Rajiv Ratan Yojana for JJ Cluster and industrial workers. But instead of giving them these flats, all these flats were given to CISF.