Congress Leader Alleges Modi-Shah Plan To Amend Article 371 After Kharge's Remark Flub

Highlights

  • Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses the Modi-Shah duo of intending to change Article 371 following Mallikarjun Kharge's slip of the tongue referencing Article 371 instead of 370.
  • Amit Shah criticizes Congress for recurring mistakes, sparking controversy.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inadvertently disclosed the alleged intentions of the Modi-Shah duo to amend Article 371 of the Indian Constitution. The controversy erupted when Kharge mistakenly referenced Article 371 while discussing the abrogation of Article 370. Union Home Minister Amit Shah swiftly capitalized on this error, criticizing the Congress for longstanding mistakes that have purportedly affected the nation.

Ramesh clarified Kharge's statement, attributing it to a "slip of the tongue," and asserted that the Congress president had actually meant to refer to Article 370.

Ramesh alleged that Amit Shah immediately seized on the Congress President's mistake. However, the truth remains that Modi indeed aims to amend Article 371-A concerning Nagaland, Article 371-B regarding Assam, Article 371-C concerning Manipur, Article 371-F regarding Sikkim, Article 371-G regarding Mizoram, and Article 371-H regarding Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, Ramesh highlighted Kharge's role in establishing Article 371-J concerning the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region, achieved during Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister.

Ramesh further stated that Amit Shah became excited and agitated because Kharge inadvertently revealed the Modi-Shah strategy regarding Article 371, now that Article 370 has been dealt with.

A video shared by Amit Shah on his social media account depicted Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks during a public rally in Jaipur, where he mentioned the removal of "371" by the BJP. Shah corrected Kharge, emphasizing that it was Article 370, not 371, that was abrogated by the Modi government. He further criticized the Congress for its recurring mistakes, claiming that such blunders have negatively impacted the nation for decades.

