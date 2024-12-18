Live
Congress MP R Sudha Seeks Tax Exemption For Chess Champion Dommaraju Gukesh’s Prize Money
- Congress MP R Sudha writes to PM Modi and FM Sitharaman, urging a tax waiver on World Chess Champion Gukesh’s Rs 11.45 crore prize money.
- She also advocates for a cash reward and a Parliament resolution honoring his achievement.
Tamil Nadu Congress MP R Sudha has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging a tax exemption on the prize money won by Dommaraju Gukesh, the newly crowned World Chess Champion.
In her letter, the Mayiladuthurai MP highlighted the magnitude of Gukesh’s historic win, which earned him $1.35 million (approximately Rs 11.45 crore). However, she expressed concern that the young champion’s tax liability would amount to Rs 4.8 crore.
Sudha referenced past instances during Congress-led governments where tax exemptions were granted to sports icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri, setting a precedent for such waivers. Additionally, she called on the Union government to grant a cash award to Gukesh, similar to the Tamil Nadu government’s gesture of Rs 5 crore, to encourage young talent in sports and chess.
She further suggested that Parliament pass a resolution congratulating the 18-year-old prodigy, acknowledging his remarkable achievement of becoming the world champion at such a young age—a feat that sets him apart on the global stage.
Gukesh’s victory at the championship, secured with a 7.5-6.5 win against Ding Liren in the final match, marked an emotional moment for the young champion, who described it as the "best moment of his life."
In recognition of his achievement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, alongside Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and chess legend Viswanathan Anand, honored Gukesh with a felicitation ceremony and presented him with a Rs 5 crore cheque.