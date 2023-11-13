Congress President Kharge Condemns Modi Government Amidst Tower Climbing Incident

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the recent incident where a woman ascended a light tower to communicate with the top BJP leader. Describing the footage as "deeply disturbing," Kharge asserted that the woman's climb was an attempt to draw attention to the "genuine issues confronting the nation."

While the Prime Minister was speaking in Telangana, in a very disturbing visual, a girl climbed up an electricity pole in order to attract attention to the REAL issues facing the nation.



Young India is fed up with Modi Govt's rank betrayal.



▫️ They aspired for Jobs, but in… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 13, 2023

Taking to social media, Kharge, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accused the Modi government of a "grave betrayal." He emphasized concerns such as a high unemployment rate, inflation, and economic disparities, labeling them as the consequences of the government's actions. Furthermore, Kharge lamented the alarming rise in crimes against women, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and backward classes.



Kharge argued that the nation's youth, aspiring for employment opportunities, were confronted with a 45-year-high unemployment rate under the Modi government. He accused the government of perpetuating economic inequality, pointing out that the wealthiest 5% of Indians controlled over 60% of the country's wealth, leaving the middle and lower classes to bear the brunt of economic challenges.

The Congress President contended that instead of fostering unity and harmony, the Modi government had sowed seeds of hatred and division among the diverse population of the country.

In reference to the specific incident, where a woman climbed a light tower to address the Prime Minister during his speech in Telangana, Kharge highlighted the significance of the act. He expressed that the visual was indicative of the frustration of young India with the alleged betrayal by the Modi government. The Prime Minister, addressing a gathering in Secunderabad at the time, was captured in a widely shared video urging the woman to descend from the tower, emphasizing the danger and expressing his willingness to listen to her concerns.