  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Congress President Kharge Condemns Modi Government Amidst Tower Climbing Incident

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
x

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge(File Photo)

Highlights

  • Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a recent incident where a woman climbed a tower to attract attention. Kharge alleges a "rank betrayal" by the government, highlighting concerns of high unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and increased crimes.
  • The incident, symbolizing the frustration of young India, prompts a scathing evaluation of the Modi administration's policies and actions.

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the recent incident where a woman ascended a light tower to communicate with the top BJP leader. Describing the footage as "deeply disturbing," Kharge asserted that the woman's climb was an attempt to draw attention to the "genuine issues confronting the nation."
Taking to social media, Kharge, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accused the Modi government of a "grave betrayal." He emphasized concerns such as a high unemployment rate, inflation, and economic disparities, labeling them as the consequences of the government's actions. Furthermore, Kharge lamented the alarming rise in crimes against women, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and backward classes.

Kharge argued that the nation's youth, aspiring for employment opportunities, were confronted with a 45-year-high unemployment rate under the Modi government. He accused the government of perpetuating economic inequality, pointing out that the wealthiest 5% of Indians controlled over 60% of the country's wealth, leaving the middle and lower classes to bear the brunt of economic challenges.

The Congress President contended that instead of fostering unity and harmony, the Modi government had sowed seeds of hatred and division among the diverse population of the country.

In reference to the specific incident, where a woman climbed a light tower to address the Prime Minister during his speech in Telangana, Kharge highlighted the significance of the act. He expressed that the visual was indicative of the frustration of young India with the alleged betrayal by the Modi government. The Prime Minister, addressing a gathering in Secunderabad at the time, was captured in a widely shared video urging the woman to descend from the tower, emphasizing the danger and expressing his willingness to listen to her concerns.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X