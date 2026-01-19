Congress stages protests in Patna over NEET aspirant's death, seeks impartial probe

The case of the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna further escalated on Monday, with the Congress staging a protest against the Bihar government.

Congress leaders and workers gathered at Income Tax Chowk in the state capital, raising slogans against the Nitish Kumar government and the police administration.

The protest was led by Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and State Congress President Rajesh Ram.

During the demonstration, Congress workers also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister.

Addressing the protesters, Allavaru accused the state government of failing to ensure the safety of women.

“The Bihar government has completely failed to protect the daughters of this state. That is why such incidents are occurring. We demand a fair and impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible,” he said.

State Congress President Rajesh Ram also launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging attempts to suppress the case.

“The victim has not received justice yet, which is why we are on the streets today. The government and administration are trying to shield the culprits,” he alleged.

Rajesh Ram further claimed that the delay in action was due to the victim’s social and economic background.

“If this student belonged to an influential family, action would have been taken immediately. Because she came from a poor family, the matter is being deliberately delayed,” he said, demanding that all those involved be arrested within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the matter has also reached the Human Rights panels.

Muzaffarpur advocate S.K. Jha has filed petitions before both the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Bihar State Human Rights Commission, seeking an investigation into the case under the supervision of a retired judge.

He wrote separate letters to CJI Surya Kant and the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Sangam Kumar Sahoo, seeking cognisance of the matter.

Meanwhile, Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary said that no criminal should be allowed to escape and they must be put behind bars at all costs.

He said the police have full freedom to take action and the government stands with them.

"We have constituted an SIT. The SIT is doing its job. The Patna IG is monitoring it. The DGP of Bihar is overseeing the entire matter. Action is being taken everywhere. Yesterday, the ADG also went and reviewed the case.

"The police have been given a free hand to take action," Choudhary said.