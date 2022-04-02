Congress will have a heavy loss

Congress Party: date of formation: January 2nd, 1978, 09.00 am, New Delhi. Birth star Hastha 2nd Padam, zodiac sign Virgo, ascendant Capricorn. Ascendant lord Mars is in the 8th house. Hence party will have more longevity.

From 26.05.2010 to 26.05.2026, the party will run Jupiter's major period. Here Jupiter is occupied in 6th house. For Capricorn ascendant, 3rd and 12th lord Jupiter is functionally malefic. Hence during this Jupiter major period, the party faced so many disappointments. The party lost twice in elections.

From 26.09.2021 to 26.01.2023, the party will run Jupiter's major period by moon sub-period. During this period, senior most important leaders may have critical health problems.

From the moon sign, Rahu occupied Aries. Jupiter and Saturn will occupy Pisces and Aquarius, respectively. Hence coming

In Parliament elections, the party will be in 2nd place. Due to Ashtama Rahu, the party will have a heavy financial loss.