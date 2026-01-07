Construction works banned from 6 pm to 10 am

Bhubaneswar: Allkinds of construction works have been banned in Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 6 pm to 10 am to curb air pollution, Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said on Tuesday. The district collectors of Khurda and Cuttack districts have been asked to implement the order, he said.

“All kinds of construction works, both in private and government sectors, have been banned in the Twin Cities from 6 pm to 10 am. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and State Works Department have been informed,” he said.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have also initiated steps to control air pollution in the State capital

“Builders and construction companies have been asked to transport materials with proper covering and sprinkle water continuously at their site,” said BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana.

“We have asked the builders to put up paver blocks or temporary roads. If anyone is found violating the instructions, we will suspend the plan of the proposed buildings,” he said.

The restrictions were imposed after the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bhubaneswar slipped to the “very poor” category.

The administration had earlier imposed similar restrictions in Talcher town in Angul district and Balasore town.

It may be recalled that flight services at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar were disrupted on January 1 morning due to dense fog.

Poor visibility on the runway in the morning from around 6.30 am led to the diversion and delay of several flights, causing inconvenience to passengers.

For operation of a flight, the runway visual range (RVR) should be around 550 metres.

At around 6.30 am on January 1 morning, the RVR went down to 50 metres, for which five flights were diverted to Kolkata (two flights), and Raipur (three flights), BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan had said.