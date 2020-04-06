Coronavirus in India: WHO Hailed Our Timely Approach Asserts PM Modi

Coronavirus in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, observed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had commended the steps taken by India in the fight against Coronavirus in the early stages. PM Modi addressed BJP cadre in a televised speech, on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party.

PM Modi pointed out that India had identified the Coronavirus crisis early and took effective steps to curb its spread. The Prime Minister recounted some of the measures initiated by the Government of India early in the day, such as thermal screening of passengers at international airports, cancellation of international flights and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

PM Modi said that India could achieve some progress in its fight against Coronavirus because of the coordinated efforts of the Centre and state governments. The Prime Minister observed that the road ahead was a long one. He also pointed out that the Aarogya Setu app would provide information on COVID-19 cases in the vicinity to an individual.

PM Modi appealed to BJP workers to donate to the PM CARES fund. He also exhorted them to serve the poor in this time of unprecedented crisis. The Prime Minister urged BJP workers to donate masks to those who require them. They should also wear them while serving others, he counselled. PM Modi asked party workers to spread the message of social distancing.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of India for the maturity they displayed during the lockdown period. The country, through its show of solidarity on Sunday night, proved that we could together achieve victory over COVID-19, he said.