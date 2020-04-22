Coronavirus Spread: Delhi-NOIDA Border Sealed

The Delhi-Noida border was sealed by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Wednesday in view of the spike in the number of cases Coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, mainly from the free movement of traffic across the border from Delhi into NOIDA. The local district administration after an assessment of the Coronavirus outbreak situation in the district is reported to have concluded that a good number of cases which tested positive are on account of the free movement between Delhi and Noida across the border into Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed by Gautam Budh Nagar admn as a preventive measure against #COVID19. SI Gurmukh Singh says "Only those with passes, media personnel, doctors, sanitation workers & vehicles carrying fruits/vegetables are being allowed" pic.twitter.com/kGeE0WUBCV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2020

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration stated that only those with passes, media personnel, doctors, sanitation workers and vehicles carrying essential goods such as fruits and vegetables would be allowed.



Delhi has reported 2156 cases of coronavirus positive patients with 47 deaths. 611 people have staged a recovery in the national capital. However, the movement of vehicles between Delhi and NOIDA will now come under strict scrutiny.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 1294 Coronavirus positive cases with 20 deaths and 140 recoveries. Gautam Buddha Nagar has a high case load of more than 100 with more cases being reported each day.Police teams manning the border have now been checking every single vehicle at the border and those without valid passes are being turned back.

India's countrywide tally of Coronavirus positive cases has now reached nearly 20,000, with 3870 recoveries and 640 deaths. Maharashtra with 5218 deaths continues to a cause of concern with regard to the Coronavirus situation. 722 people have recovered in the state while there have 251 deaths.