Counting of votes for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly election begins

The anticipation surrounding the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections is reaching a fever pitch as the counting of votes commenced at 8 AM today. This significant electoral event is being closely watched across the nation, with results not only from these two states but also from by-elections for 46 assembly seats in 13 states, Wayanad in Kerala, and Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra being announced.

In Maharashtra, polling took place in a single phase on November 20 across a total of 288 seats. Several exit polls have indicated a tight race between the incumbent Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, sparking intense speculation regarding the outcome.

Jharkhand voters participated in the electoral process through a two-phase polling conducted on the 13th and 20th of this month, covering 81 assembly seats. Preliminary surveys suggest that the BJP alliance may be poised to secure a victory in this state as well.