COVID-19 War: Pay Cut For Maharashtra Employees

Mumbai: Following the outbreak of COVID-19 across India, Maharashtra on Tuesday, announced a pay cut for its employees. The state government hopes that the pay cut which will be enforced for the month of March will strengthen its hands in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the country. Incidentally, Maharashtra, with more than 200 confirmed patients, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar announced the decision and added that it had been taken after consulting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and representatives from a number of employees associations and unions. In his announcement, Ajit Pawar said that all public representatives including the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, MLCs and representatives of local governing bodies would get 40% of their March salaries.

Similarly, salaries of class I and class II will be slashed by 50 per cent. According to Ajit Pawar, Class III employees will take a 25 per cent cut. The remaining segments of Maharashtras bureaucracy have been spared from the salary cut.

The Maharashtra finance minister disclosed that he had detailed discussions with several associations and unions after which the government took this decision. Ajit Pawar sought the cooperation of all public representatives at this critical juncture. Ajit Pawar pointed out that Maharashtra needed to consolidate its financial resources in this massive effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Maharashtra is the second state after Telangana to enforce a pay cut to its employees. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a 50% salary cut to all employees barring Class IV workers. The salary cut announced by KCR would apply to state government pensioners as well.