‘Crackdown on drugs is war, not a campaign’: Gujarat Dy CM

Gandhinagar,:Calling the fight against narcotics a long-term battle rather than a short-term drive, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that seizing drugs in Gujarat is “not a campaign but a war” aimed at protecting not only the youth but also families from the menace of drugs in the future.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day state-level Crime Conference in Gandhinagar, Sanghavi congratulated the Gujarat Police for their sustained and strict action against drug networks.

He said there would be no compromise in the state’s anti-drug operations and lauded the efforts of police personnel, from senior officers to constables, for working with firmness and dedication.

Sanghavi noted that the research-oriented presentations made by district Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners during the conference reflected strong institutional efforts and teamwork.

He said the innovative use of technology and fresh policing approaches discussed during various sessions would provide a new direction to the police force, adding that actionable suggestions emerging from the conference would be implemented in the coming days.

Emphasising citizen-centric policing, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Gujarat Police remains the primary support system for the poor, women, senior citizens and vulnerable sections in remote areas.

He urged officers to listen seriously to public grievances and remain easily accessible, stating that closer engagement with citizens often leads to quicker problem-solving and more accurate ground-level information essential for maintaining law and order.

He also stressed that leadership should value experience and skills over rank and encourage personnel to speak openly, fostering trust and teamwork within the force.

Commending the Ahmedabad and Surat Police Commissioners for effective action against drugs, Sanghavi referred to the recent seizure of hybrid ganja in Surat and pointed out that drug-related cases have seen a significant rise compared to 2022, reflecting intensified enforcement.

He reiterated that drug mafias must be dealt with strictly and praised the police for continuously dismantling drug networks across the state.

State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, in his address, said the historic two-day crime conference organised under the Deputy Chief Minister’s leadership would bring a positive transformation in the Gujarat Police.

He said police commissioners and district heads showcased best practices implemented in their respective units, covering law and order, crime control, technology, welfare and administration.

Sahay urged officers to replicate these best practices in their own districts and congratulated all participants for their valuable contributions.

During the ceremony, Sanghavi presented the prestigious Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence to 31 senior police officers for outstanding service during 2022, 2023 and 2024. In total, 36 officers from the state have been selected for the honour.

Additionally, 15 officers were awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, 16 officers received the Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Award, and one woman police officer was conferred the Jeevan Raksha Padak–2024, marking a proud moment for the police force.

The event was attended by CID Crime DGP Dr K.L.N. Rao, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, DGP-rank officer Neerja Gotru, along with several ADGP, IGP, DIG and SP-rank IPS officers.



