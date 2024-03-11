Credit for Lucknow's development goes to CM Yogi Adityanath: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, gave credit for Lucknow’s development to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 206 development projects worth Rs 3,666 crore at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, the Defence Minister emphasised the collaborative effort behind the achievements and said: "This is no miracle of ours. Being an MP, I have played the role of an ally, while whatever the public representatives here said, kept happening."

The Minister mentioned: "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was asking on the stage if there is any other work left to be done."

He also emphasised that the inauguration of an eight-lane outer ring road, valued at Rs 5,500 crore and spanning 104 km around the city, signifies a significant development.

The Minister appealed for a temporary restriction on heavy vehicles along the Kanpur Highway to Hardoi Road for a period of 15 days, allowing only light vehicles.

Once operational, the Outer Ring Road is expected to divert an estimated one lakh vehicles daily, offering relief from traffic congestion for city residents. This infrastructure project is set to accelerate the economic progress of the Municipal Corporation, with numerous schemes planned along its route.

Singh said that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not have imagined that the BrahMos missile would be made in UP, adding that the work regarding the project would be completed soon.

Highlighting the global recognition of Lucknow's economic growth, the Defence Minister referred to the prestigious agency Knight Frank, which publishes quarterly reports on economic progress. According to Knight Frank, Lucknow is among the top ten cities worldwide with the most rapid increase in urban land values.