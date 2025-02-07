Live
- Indian Army Foils Pakistani BAT Operation Along LoC, Seven Infiltrators Killed
- Conservation of red sanders is of paramount importance: Pawan Kalyan
- Maha Kumbh 2025: Devraha Baba’s Shivir becomes a beacon of faith for devotees
- Monalisa Bhosle Lands Film Role After Viral Kumbh Mela Video
- Karnataka Governor Returns Anti-Harassment Microfinance Ordinance, Citing Excessive Penalties
- Plane with 10 onboard missing in Alaska
- Rajasthan BJP Minister Alleges Own Government Of Phone Tapping And Surveillance
- ACB Raids Kejriwal’s Home Amid Delhi Election Bribery Probe
- Tele-MANAS mental health helpline handles over 18.1 lakh calls: Centre
- MAANG Careers: A Trendsetter for IT Job Aspirants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Just In
‘Crorepati’ Odisha govt officer in Vigilance net
The Deputy Director & Project Director of Watershed department in Malkangiri, Santanu Mohapatra, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance on Friday for possessing disproportionate assets.
Bhubaneswar: The Deputy Director & Project Director of Watershed department in Malkangiri, Santanu Mohapatra, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance on Friday for possessing disproportionate assets.
The Vigilance officials also arrested Sanatanu’s four associates -- Assistant Agriculture Engineer Mohan Mandal, Data Entry Operator Biswajit Mandal, contractual staff Amiyakanta Sahu and Alekh Pradhan for embezzlement of government money.
During search operations, the Vigilance department found over Rs 2 crore in cash, deposits worth Rs 91 lakh, gold jewellery weighing 422 grams, four flats and a building from the possession of Santanu Mohapatra.
“The officer and his colleagues are suspected of misappropriating government funds by falsely reporting completed work and making payments to labour accounts, which were then withdrawn and stolen,” a Vigilance official said.