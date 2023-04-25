Daal Hi Kaala Hai: It’s time for change: KCR

Aurangabad: "Daal mein kala nahin, daal hi kala hai," this is how BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao described the BJP-led NDA government at a public meeting in Aurangabad.

He called upon the people to use their vote judiciously and bring BRS to power in Maharashtra promising a complete turnaround in the State. He said he would implement the TS model of development in toto and ensure that every house and every acre would get water.

People will be free from the present situation where even cities like Aurangabad, Pune and Akola get water once a week or so. He also promised 24x7 quality power across the state. KCR said the country has enough resources whether it is water or coal, but it lacks leaders who can think out of the box and work for the people.

What countries like Zimbabwe could do to save water by constructing a major reservoir, India could not do so. After the first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the process of five-year planning has been given a go-by.

After him country has been ruled by "nalayak" (idiots) leaders and the trend continues. He said BRS would change the water policy of the country and ensure water for all in five years.

The present leaders whether it be the PM or CMs do not have the determination to provide basic necessities like water and power and want to handover everything to their friends and privatise the country as if it is their "Father's Property." He said BRS if voted to power will take back all such industries as nationalization is its policy.

He said what the Centre could not do in terms of mapping the agriculture land, Telangana has done and the credit for that goes to former chief secretary Somesh Kumar, he said pointing towards Somesh who was present on the dais. He asked is there no CS in Maharashtra?

Though many parties had ruled the country, no party or leader addressed the real problems and while farmers were still committing suicide, the Prime Minster was showing us lions. It is time for people to wake up, turn into lions and bring change in the governance in the country.

He challenged the Maharashtra CM to implement TS model of development and said if that is done BRS would exit from Maharashtra and move over to Madhya Pradesh. He asked them to discuss all that he said with friends and family members and make a decision whether what he said was correct or not.