Dalai Lama to attend world Buddhism meet in Mumbai on Dec 6

Mumbai: The Dalai Lama will attend an international conference, ‘Dhamma Diksha’, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on December 16, Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, said here on Monday.

The meet, to be conducted at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on the evening of December 16, will also have a host of international participants and prominent VVIP guests comprising the royalty, prime ministers and top Buddhist functionaries, Athawale told mediapersons.

Some of the dignitaries due to attend the event are Sri Lanka PM Dinesh Gunawardena, Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin, Bhutan Princess Kesang Wangmo Wangchuk, plus top Buddhist spiritual leaders from Vietnam, Cambodia and another 16 countries, the minister said.

“After B R Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism in Nagpur on October 14, 1956, he had planned a ‘Dhamma Diksha’ in Mumbai. But he passed away on December 6 the same year. With the conference being held here now, it will be fulfilling Ambedkar’s cherished dream,” said Athawale.

Athawale and other leaders of the Republican Party of India (A), including Avinash Kamble, Bhadani Bodi and Kalpana Saroj of the ‘Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Dhamma Diksha Samaroh Samiti’, appealed to the followers of Ambedkar and Buddhists to attend the conclave in large numbers.