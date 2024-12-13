Days after ED raid, businessman and wife found dead in MP's Sehore

Bhopal: A middle-aged businessman and his wife were found dead in their residence in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, around 45 km from Bhopal, police said on Friday.

The deceased couple have been identified as Manoj Parmar and wife Neha Parmar. Police found the bodies found hanging from ceiling fans at their home.

Police reportedly have recovered a suicide note from Parmar's residence, however, the investigating team has yet to disclose the contents of it.

The shocking incident took place a week after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at Parmar's properties in Sehore and Indore.

The ED sleuths had conducted raids at several locations, including four premises of Parmar on December 5. Several other businessmen, including some prominent jewellers and a Chartered Accountant (CA), were also raided.

During the raids, ED had seized documents related to several movable and immovable assets and froze a bank balance of Rs 3.5 lakh. Parmar was also arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 6 crore fraud case involving a nationalised bank.

Family members allege that the couple was under extreme stress due to the actions taken by the ED against them. "He (Manoj Parmar) was under mental stress due to the ED's raid. He ended his life because he was harassed by ED," Manoj's younger brother Kailash Parmar told the media on Friday.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh held the ED responsible for the deaths, alleging that Parmar was harassed unnecessarily.

"Manoj Parmar was being harassed by the ED without any valid reason mainly because his children had gifted a piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. His house was raided by ED Assistant Director Sanjeet Kumar Sahu," Digvijaya Singh said.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh further stated that he had arranged an advocate to defend him in the court, however, he was so scared and ended his life.

"I had also arranged for a lawyer for Manoj. But, Manoj was so scared that today he and his wife committed suicide this morning. I demand a fair investigation in this matter from the ED director," Digvijaya Singh said in a series of social media posts.

Sehore district police said the bodies had been taken for post-mortem and further investigation was underway.



