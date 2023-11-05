Delhi air pollution ups 'risk of death due to heart attacks’: Bengaluru cardiologist

New Delhi: Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a senior interventional cardiologist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, on Sunday warned that exposure to highly polluted air increases the risk of death due to heart attacks.

In a post on X, the cardiologist wrote that air pollution is an important and under-recognised risk factor for cardiovascular events (heart attacks).

“Higher levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) lead to endothelial dysfunction and slow flow in coronaries and systemic inflammation, leading to accelerated atherosclerosis and thrombus (clot formation),” he posted.

What is important to note is that even “acute exposure to increased PM2.5 levels like we are seeing with #DelhiAirPollution increases risk of death due to heart attacks”.

The cardiologist said that it is high time the government takes concrete measures to curb this menace.

The doctor shared infographics, highlighting that 25 per cent of deaths caused by heart diseases were a result of exposure to deadly air pollution.

In yet another smoggy day, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to be 'severe' on Sunday with overall Air Quality Index at 482, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 500 under 'severe' category while PM 10 was at 482 also under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 105, under the 'moderate' category.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 500 and PM 2.5 at 465 (‘severe'), while CO was at 105, 'moderate' category, and NO2 was at 54, under 'satisfactory' category.

The air quality at the IGI Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 495 and PM 10 at 454, while the CO reached 104 ('moderate') and NO2 touched 32 ('satisfactory').