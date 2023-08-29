Delhi BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal government of taking credit for G20 preparations work in city

New Delhi : The Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of taking credit for G20 preparations, majority of which, it claimed, was being done by the central government.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government over BJP's charge. It is "shameful" for the ministers of the Kejriwal government to take credit for the G20 preparations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a press conference.

"If the Kejriwal government has to take credit, they should then take credit for food poisoning of children who got sick eating mid-day meals and corruption of his party councillor's husband," Sachdeva hit out at the AAP government.

The central government has so far spent Rs 4,064 crore for G20, while the Kejriwal government has spent only Rs 51 crore, Sachdeva claimed. NDMC, ITPO, DDA, Indian Airforce, Delhi International Airport Limited, and Delhi Police – all centrally governed and under the monitoring of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for the work – are the bodies that are looking after the beautification work in Delhi. The Delhi Police is spending Rs 340 crore on security and DDA Rs 18 crore on beautification, Sachdeva claimed.

NDMC has made an expenditure of Rs 60 crore, he added. PWD and MCD, both under the Delhi government, have spent Rs 45 crore and Rs 6 crore, he claimed. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri claimed the Union Transport Ministry had put Rs 700 crore at the disposal of the Kejriwal government six months ago, out of which it had spent only Rs 45 crore.

Bidhuri also invited Kejriwal for a public debate on who is doing how much on the beautification of the city, alleging it was necessary since the CM doesn't allow the opposition to speak in the assembly house.