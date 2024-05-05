Live
Delhi Boy Got Attacked Sexually With A Stick By Classmates
- Students at a Delhi school physically assaulted and harassed another student studying in 8 class in a sexual manner.
- The mother recalled the horrific incidents, including how she rushed her son to the hospital when he complained of stomach ache and discovered the full nature of his torture there.
According to authorities, students at a Delhi school physically assaulted and harassed another student studying in 8 class in a sexual manner. After the incident, the Class 8 child spent about a month in the hospital and has recently returned home, according to his mother.
The mother recalled the horrific incidents, including how she rushed her son to the hospital when he complained of stomach ache and discovered the full nature of his torture there. She was first dubious of the doctor's diagnosis, but after her son's surgery, when he regained consciousness and revealed the horrific circumstances of his attack, she was forced to face the horrific reality.
All the children together beat my son and then took off my child's clothes and hit him a stick. A stick was inserted in him which damaged his intestine," the mother said, reported NDTV.
On March 18, her son was tricked into leaving class on false pretenses, only to be ambushed by a group of his peers who relentlessly abused him both physically and sexually. This was the beginning of the nightmare.
The terrified kid was kept mute for ten excruciating days, not realizing the seriousness of the situation, and threatened with more pain if he ventured to speak up. The mother insisted that both the school and the judicial authorities act decisively, demanding justice for her kid. She said her son wakes up terrified every night and she is seeking a CBI investigation.
After three months, the youngster will require more surgery, according to the experts, because multiple internal organs are injured.