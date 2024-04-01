Live
Just In
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Taken Into Custody Amidst Alleged Scandal: AAP Faces Uncertain Future
- In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment following a court's decision amid allegations of a liquor policy scam poses challenges for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
- With Kejriwal governing remotely and his wife rallying support, the party confronts internal strife and potential electoral setbacks, shaping its uncertain political future.
In a significant development for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been taken into custody following the Rouse Avenue Court's decision to deny him relief in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam. Kejriwal, who was sent to judicial custody until April 15, faces accusations from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing 'non-cooperative behavior'.
This decision comes amidst a charged political atmosphere, with Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating his arrest to undermine the AAP during the Lok Sabha elections. Despite his imprisonment, Kejriwal continues to govern Delhi remotely, with his wife relaying his directives to cabinet colleagues.
Sunita Kejriwal, meanwhile, has taken an active role in rallying support for her husband, referring to him as a "freedom fighter" and outlining his promises to the people of India if an Opposition alliance were to win the upcoming elections. The AAP, however, faces an uncertain future in the absence of its charismatic leader.
With Kejriwal's incarceration, the party confronts internal challenges, potential electoral setbacks, and questions regarding its governance capabilities. The outcome of Kejriwal's legal battles and the party's ability to navigate through this crisis will undoubtedly shape the AAP's political trajectory in the coming months.