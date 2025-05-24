Delhi CM Rekha Gupta eyes new circuit to boost tourism

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra for developing tourism in states, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that her government will develop a new tourist circuit in the city.

Apart from the traditional tourist destinations like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Birla Mandir and Humayun’s Tomb, the Delhi government wants to attract tourists to new destinations like Yashobhoomi, Bharat Mandapam, Amrit Udyan, Shaheed Smarak and Yamuna river front zone, she said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting and hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for keeping away such discussions over the past decade.

In a message on social media platform X before attending the meeting, CM Gupta said: “Today, after many years, we are going to represent Delhi in the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog. Due to the conduct of the previous irresponsible governments, the issue of Delhi's rights was not being raised in the commission meeting, but now, the double-engine government is on track.”

The Chief Minister said, “In this important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will present our roadmap for a developed Delhi for a developed India to the heads of all the states of the country. Today, we will also present the aspirations and expectations of the people of Delhi for the development of Delhi before the Niti Aayog.”

In his opening remarks at the meeting, PM Modi said India must work towards developing future-ready cities and motivated each state to develop at least one global standard tourist destination.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting, held at Bharat Mandapam, was 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

The meeting provided a platform for the Centre and States/UTs to deliberate on measures to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and build consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed nation.

In addition, measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country were also deliberated in the meeting.