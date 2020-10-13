Delhi: Directive for 20 lakh fine on Northern Corporation

New Delhi: Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a surprise inspection of the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday. He directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a fine of twenty lakhs on the Northern Corporation for not taking measures to stop pollution.

The anti-dust campaign is being carried out by the Delhi government to curb dust pollution. In this sequence, the environment minister inspected the Bhalswa landfill site. A major violation of the guidelines issued by the government was found here. Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed strong displeasure.

He said that the vigilance that the departments should take to deal with the pollution crisis inside Delhi is showing negligence. The Environment Minister said that spraying of water at the dumping site is nowhere to be seen. This is why dust is blowing. Instructions were also given to install double tankers to sprinkle water, so that regular spraying can prevent dust flying from here. The environment minister said that all departments must bear the responsibility to stop pollution. Strict action will be taken against the department which will not do so.