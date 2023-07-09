  • Menu
Delhi govt issues flood warning

Delhi govt issues flood warning after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage.

The water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi has been rising since morning and is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has said.

According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level in the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres. The water level is likely to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday, the CWC said in an advisory.

