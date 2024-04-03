Delhi Liquorgate:AAP MP Sanjay Singh gets bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case after a concession was made by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

When the ED said it has no objection to grant of bail to Sanjay Singh in peculiar facts of the case, the court ordered his release, clarifying that nothing was being expressed on merits.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and PB Varale passed the order, while orally commenting that Singh would be entitled to indulge in political activities during the period of bail.

Hearing Singh’s bail plea earlier in the day, the bench had asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju who appeared for the agency about its stand if further detention of Singh who was arrested on October 4, 2023, is required.

Returning to the court in the post lunch session, the law officer submitted, “without going into merits, I will make a concession in the bail matter in the peculiar facts.”

Singh who was represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi said the case raises important questions about the power to arrest and need for arrest in cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The senior counsel submitted that there was nothing against Singh except for the statements of approver which can always be improved. Seeking the court’s intervention, he submitted that there is clear violation of Section 19 of PMLA. Singh also was not a flight risk or egregious threat so as to be denied bail, he contended.

Singhvi said that Singh was not named initially in the case. He said that the only allegation on grounds of arrest and remand is of Rs 1 crore handed over two times by accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora, a businessman. There is no corroboration by any eyewitness apart from someone turning approver.

The bench then pointed to the fact that Singh had been in custody for almost six months now and asked the Additional Solicitor General to take instructions if his continued detention is necessary. If there are no instructions, the ASG can argue on merits so the matter is decided, the bench had said.

When the bench reassembled at 2 pm, Raju placed before it ED’s concession, albeit adding that the agency had an “arguable case”: “Without going into merits, I will make a concession in the bail matter in the peculiar facts”. Taking into account ED’s concession, the bail order was passed.