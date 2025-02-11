Delhi may get woman CM

New Delhi : Following a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP is reportedly contemplating appointing a woman as the Chief Minister of the national capital. With 48 out of 70 seats secured, the BJP has ended the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule, paving the way for significant leadership changes.

Party insiders say the next Chief Minister would be selected from the newly elected MLAs. Sources indicate that a woman legislator could be the frontrunner for the top position. Discussions are also ongoing about appointing a Deputy Chief Minister from an underrepresented community, ensuring broader representation in the new Cabinet. Women and Dalit leaders are expected to have a significant presence in the upcoming government.

Among the victorious candidates, four women MLAs registered notable wins: Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh): Secured 68,200 votes, defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes. Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash): Won with 49,594 votes, overcoming AAP heavyweight Saurabh Bharadwaj by 3,188 votes. Poonam Sharma (Wazirpur): Polled 54,721 votes, defeating AAP’s Rajesh Gupta by 11,425 votes. Neelam Pehalwan (Najafgarh): Scored a decisive victory with 1,01,708 votes, defeating AAP’s Tarun Kumar by 29,009 votes.

Meanwhile, Omesh Sehgal, former Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government, has stated that there will be no major conflict between the Delhi Government and the Central Government on officers appointment, transfer, and posting.

Everything will be decided in advance. The administrative instability that was seen earlier, used to delay the implementation of government decisions. However, there is now hope of improvement in the functioning.

The pending development activities in various departments of the Delhi Government that are stalled for various reasons, will be expedited.