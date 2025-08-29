Delhi Police put video deposition rule on hold

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet the Bar members to discuss a ruling on police deposition, which has sent lawyers at lower courts up in arms. Police also said till the meeting happens, the lieutenant governor order, which authorised police to depose before courts and present evidence from police stations, will not be practised.

The notification, issued on August 13, designated all police stations in Delhi as places to present evidence and depose before courts through video conferencing by police only.

The decision, however, has not found favour with the lawyers, a section of whom have been on strike for days.

Last week, the All District Courts Bar Association of Delhi submitted representations to the chief minister and LG, raising their objections.