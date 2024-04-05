Delhi Police Uncover Grisly Murder: Man Confesses To Killing Russian National, Disposing Of Body Parts

The gruesome case that unfolded in Delhi last December involved the discovery of three polythene bags containing chopped body parts across different locations in outer Delhi. Initially, on December 21, the police were alerted by a man who found a bag containing body parts in a drain in Baprola village. Subsequently, another bag containing a lower torso was discovered on Nangloi-Najafgarh road, followed by the recovery of a third bag containing the chest attached to the neck in Kunwar Singh Nagar on December 22.



Despite the matching skin tone and build of the body parts, confirming their belonging to a single individual required DNA analysis, which was conducted in January. The DNA test confirmed that all the body parts belonged to the same person, although the victim's identity remained unknown at that time.



However, the breakthrough came in January when the police arrested a 41-year-old man named Gourav Kishore. Kishore confessed to the murder of a Russian man on December 20, claiming that the victim had forcibly stayed with him after being released from Tihar jail, where they were both inmates from 2014 to 2023. The victim had been imprisoned for a narcotics case filed by the Special Cell and was residing illegally in India.



Kishore alleged that he killed the Russian man because he found him annoying and intolerable. He admitted to suffocating the victim with a pillow and then dismembering his body with a meat chopper, which he had purchased for disposing of the body. This modus operandi mirrored a similar murder Kishore had committed in 2008, for which he had been previously convicted.



The police investigation also recovered photocopies of a Russian individual's visa and passport from the locality where Kishore and the victim resided. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Kishore under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.



The unraveling of the case involved extensive police work, including the analysis of CCTV footage from over 300 locations. Eventually, the police identified Kishore as the suspect based on footage showing him disposing of body parts in the Baprola Village drain.

Kishore's arrest and confession provided closure to the grisly crime, but the case also highlighted the complexities involved in investigating such heinous acts and the challenges in identifying victims, particularly in cases involving foreigners. The police's efforts to establish contact with the Russian embassy for DNA testing and potential repatriation of the victim's remains underscored the international dimensions of the case.