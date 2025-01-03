Delhi poll dates next week

New Delhi: The countdown for the announcement of the Delhi Assembly election schedule has begun. The schedule for the assembly elections will be announced early next week. The Election Commission may hold a press conference in this regard on Monday. According to highly placed sources in the Election Commission, voting is expected to take place between February 12 and 14, and the results can be declared by February 17.

The Chief Election Commissioner is retiring on February 18 after his tenure of three and a quarter years. The term of the Delhi Assembly will end on February 23. It is necessary to form a new assembly before that. That is, before February 23, the Election Commission will hand over the list of newly elected MLAs to the Lieutenant Governor. The newly elected members of the Assembly will take oath on or before February 23.

Election Commission sources had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to publish the voter list by January 6. Sources in the CEO office say that the work of special summary revision of the voter list has been completed. However, new voters can register their names in the voter list ten days after the announcement of the election program. In its clarification regarding the voter list controversy, the Delhi department of the Commission had said that the final voter list will be released by January 6.

Politics has heated up in the capital before the Delhi Assembly elections. Both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP are accusing each other of getting voters' names deleted. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged in a press conference last month that in his constituency too, applications have been given to remove 5000 names and add 7500 names. This includes many high-profile names as well. He says that this will change 12 percent of the votes in his constituency. BJP also retaliated on this.