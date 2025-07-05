Live
Delhi sees cloudy skies, light rain; orange alert issued
New Delhi: Overcast conditions and drizzle covered Delhi on Friday, with the city under an orange alert amid forecasts of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, or lightning, the IMD said.
The city is under an orange alert, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with a warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning. A yellow alert was issued for southwest Delhi for the same period. An orange alert indicates the need to “be prepared and stay updated,” while a yellow alert signifies “be aware,” as per the IMD.
Earlier in the day, light rainfall was recorded in several parts of the city. Rainfall was observed between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm in Pusa 21 mm, Ridge 1.0 mm, Ayanagar 2.2 mm and Janakpuri 0.5 mm.
Mayur Vihar witnessed 0.5 mm rainfall, Najafgarh 8.0 mm, Pragati Maidan 0.2 mm and Palam 0.6 mm. The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal on Friday.
Humidity levels fluctuated between 75 per cent in the morning and 76 per cent in the evening. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality was recorded in
the “satisfactory” category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 78 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).