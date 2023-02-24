Delhi Teachers University signs MoU with Birmingham

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government's Delhi Teachers University signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Birmingham (UK) on Thursday, taking a step forward to provide international experience to teachers in the Delhi.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, as well as Lord Karan Bilimoria, chancellor of the University of Birmingham, and Dhananjay Joshi, vice chancellor of Delhi Teachers University. Through this MoU between Delhi Teachers University and the University of Birmingham, both universities will be able to learn from innovations in the field of university-based teacher education.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spoke on the occasion about future plans with the University of Birmingham."Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government aims to provide world-class education to its students in its schools. To ensure this, we have already sent teachers from Delhi Government Schools across the world to explore various education systems and innovations in education.In order to place our teacher education system in the list of best teacher education systems in the world, we need to learn from the institutions doing remarkable work in this direction, because only by learning from the top institutions can we reach the top.