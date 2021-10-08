Delhi University Professor Sparked Controversy By aaccusing Kerala Of 'Marks Jihad'

During the ongoing admissions process at Delhi University, a professor has launched an internet campaign opposing 'over-admission' of students from Kerala, stating a 'Leftist-jihadi conspiracy' is to blame.



they all received 100 percent grades from the Kerala board, a college had to admit 26 students in a programme with just 20 places. Kerala Board has been implementing 'MarksJihad' for the past few years. Rakesh Pandey, physics professor at DU's Kirori Mal College, uploaded on Facebook prior this week that as

According to the professor, students from Kerala have infiltrated DU. He further explained that it is a pattern that they have noticed. Kerala boards award excellent grades; practically every student who applies to DU from Kerala receives a perfect score. As a result, they cannot be rejected entry and are very certain to be accepted.

He also mentioned that t he majority of them are unable to communicate in either English or Hindi, the two primary languages at DU. Teachers are unable to communicate in Malayalam.

He claimed that this is a well-planned missionary development. They want to disseminate their jihadi and Leftist message here. Kerala has long been a centre of jihadi and Leftist activity, therefore this is an ideal opportunity for them to disseminate their beliefs.